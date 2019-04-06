May’s hopes of Brexit compromise deal with Labour hit the rocks

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the Government was refusing to consider amendments to the Political Declaration – the document setting out the framework for a future relationship with the European Union.

Downing Street offered further talks this weekend after efforts to find a breakthrough stalled, but Labour said Mrs May had to come forward with “genuine changes”.

Theresa May’s hopes of a Brexit compromise with Jeremy Corbyn are on the brink of collapse, after Labour accused the Prime Minister of refusing to change her deal.

One of Labour’s key demands has been a customs union with the EU after Brexit, something it would want to be written into the document.

But Downing Street contradicted Sir Keir, insisting the Government was prepared to make changes to the Political Declaration.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister faces resistance from the EU to her call for a further short delay to Brexit, potentially keeping the UK in the bloc until June 30.

And she also faces further fury from Conservative Brexiteers over the prospect of an extension to Article 50 which would require the UK to take part in the May 23 European Parliament elections.

Mrs May wants to terminate any extension before the European polls if she is able to get a deal through Parliament, something she had been hoping Mr Corbyn’s Labour MPs could help with.

But Sir Keir, who has been playing a prominent role in the talks with ministers, was left frustrated by a letter from the Government setting out its position in black and white.

He said: “So far, the Government isn’t proposing any changes to the deal. In particular, it’s not countenancing any changes to the actual wording of the Political Declaration.

“Now obviously that’s disappointing; compromise requires change. We want the talks to continue and we’ve written in those terms to the Government, but we do need change if we’re going to compromise.”

But a Downing Street spokesman said: “We have made serious proposals in talks this week, and are prepared to pursue changes to the Political Declaration in order to deliver a deal that is acceptable to both sides.

“We are ready to hold further detailed discussions this weekend in order to seek any such changes in the run-up to European Council on Wednesday.

“The Government is determined to work constructively to deliver the Brexit people voted for, and avoid participation in the European parliamentary elections.”

The Prime Minister wrote to European Council president Donald Tusk on Friday requesting the delay to Brexit, which would otherwise happen at 11pm on April 12.

Mrs May said she will seek to secure ratification of the deal before European elections on May 23, but will make “responsible preparations” for the UK to take part in the polls if that does not prove possible.