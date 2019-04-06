Prince William secretly shadowed Britain’s top spies for three weeks

Prince William described his attachment with security and intelligence agencies as a 'humbling experience'. Credit: PA

Prince William has been secretly shadowing Britain’s top spies for the last three weeks. The Duke of Cambridge spent his attachment with agents from MI5, MI6 and ⁦‪GCHQ‬⁩. ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship understands the Duke spent time in the field with intelligence officers. And while Kensington Palace won’t confirm it, Prince William is believed to have watched live operations against terrorist cells at home and against Islamic State in Syria.

William first spent a week with the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, which deals with foreign intelligence and protects the UK from risks abroad. He learned about the risks to the UK’s national security, military effectiveness and economy, Kensington Palace said. He then shadowed the Security Service (MI5) for a week, where he saw counter-terrorism teams analysing intelligence and conducting investigations on UK soil. Finally, he worked at GCHQ, the Government’s listening centre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, which monitors communications to look for potential security threats to the UK.

William spent a week at GCHQ in Cheltenham. Credit: PA