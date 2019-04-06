Protesters gather outside the Dorchester Hotel against Brunei's anti-LGBT laws

Dozens of protesters gather outside the Dorchester Hotel in Central London. Credit: @cat40772

Dozens of protesters are demonstrating outside the Dorchester Hotel in central London against Brunei's anti-LGBT laws. Many of the protesters were carrying placards and banners calling for homophobia to be stamped out as well as rainbow flags. The protest comes on the back of the growing movement against hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei in response to the nation's new Islamic criminal laws punishing gay sex by stoning offenders to death. Barriers had been put up around the front of the hotel in Park Lane.

The Dorchester Hotel is owned by the Sultan of Brunei. Credit: PA

More than 100 people lined the streets around the hotel, chanting and holding up signs. Piles of rainbow-coloured stones had been laid on the pavement



Ashleigh Gonsalves, who was at the demonstration with her wife and carrying a rainbow umbrella, said the protest was very important. She added: "I am married to a woman so it touches home. "It's very important, it's about lives, it doesn't get more important than that." Protesters spilled off the pavements and into the roads

