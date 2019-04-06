What the papers say – April 6

A mixed bag of news makes the headlines on Saturday – from Theresa May’s Brexit delay request to reports of a big cat on the loose in Cornwall. The Daily Telegraph reports that the Prime Minister has been warned holding European elections would pose an “existential threat” to the Conservative Party after she asked the EU to delay Brexit until June 30.

European leaders have given a cool response to Mrs May’s request for another delay as the EU wrestled with whether to postpone Britain’s departure for up to a year, the Financial Times says.

Labour claimed the PM had failed to offer “real change or compromise” during cross-party talks aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock, The Guardian says.

And The Times reports that France has warned that Britain risks crashing out of the EU in a “disorderly manner”. The paper leads, however, on an investigation into estate agents “misleading” sellers by overvaluing properties.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that West Midlands Police are not handing out warnings to everyone caught with cannabis because police do not want to harm their “life chances”.

The i leads on an investigation which found businesses paid £123 million last year for police officers to provide security.

And The Sun claims a big cat is stalking a village in Cornwall, with a dog having been mauled and five pet cats feared dead.

In other news, the Daily Express reports that Chancellor Philip Hammond is to give millions of Britons a tax cut.

And the Daily Mirror says EastEnders actor June Brown is going blind.