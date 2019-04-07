Bright and sunny in the west with showers for the rest

Sunday will be mostly bright and sunny in sheltered western areas of the UK.

However, the rest of the country will see a cloudy start to the day with some patchy rain and drizzle.

Eastern coasts of England and Scotland will stay damp and murky, but it will brighten up elsewhere with some sharp showers then developing in southeastern England through the afternoon.

It will be warm again in the sunshine, but remain chilly where it is cloudy.

There will be a top temperature of 16 Celsius (61F).