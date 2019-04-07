British mother faces two years in Dubai jail for calling ex-husband's wife a 'horse' in 2016 Facebook posts

Laleh Shahravesh with her daughter, Paris. Credit: Detained in Dubai

A British woman faces up to two years in jail in Dubai for calling her deceased ex-husband's wife "a horse" in a 2016 Facebook post. Londoner Laleh Shahravesh, 55, said she insulted her former husband's wife on Facebook as she felt "angry and betrayed" after seeing pictures of their wedding mere months after he had suddenly served her with divorce papers. Laleh was arrested along with her 14-year-old daughter Paris for breaking Dubai’s cybercrime laws when they returned to Dubai on March 10 for Pedro's funeral. The laws mean that an old social media post from before a person visits Dubai can see them heavily fined and jailed for years if they ever visit the desert state. After her arrest, police took Laleh's passport and she is unable to leave the country.

Paris flew home alone on her scheduled flight five days later and has been staying with relatives. The two offending comments were written in Farsi and translated as "I hope you go under the ground you idiot. Damn you. You left me for this horse," and "you married a horse you idiot." In a statement released through Detained in Dubai, Laleh said she had "reacted badly" to news of Pedro remarrying. "I lashed out and wrote two unpleasant comments about his new wife on his Facebook page. I know shouldn’t have. I should have behaved better, but I felt angry, betrayed and hurt. After 18 years of marriage, such a small amount of time apart, he was getting married so quickly. He didn’t even have enough respect for me to tell me in advance." Now, alone and facing a lengthy jail sentence, Lelah said she is "terrified" and "can’t sleep or eat".

