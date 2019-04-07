Cyclist and pedestrian die in separate road incidents

A cyclist and pedestrian have been killed in separate crashes.

The woman cyclist, who was aged in her late 40s, was struck by a car near Skibbereen in Co Cork at around 1pm on Sunday.

The driver of the car, a woman in her late 50s, was uninjured in the fatal collision on the N71 in the townland of Aghills.

Earlier on Sunday, a male pedestrian, also aged in his 40s, died after being hit by a car in Co Wicklow.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at Larragh just after 2am.

The driver of car involved in the incident in Co Wicklow, a woman in her 20s, was not injured in the crash on the R755.