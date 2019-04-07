- ITV Report
-
Cyclist and pedestrian die in separate road incidents
A cyclist and pedestrian have been killed in separate crashes.
The woman cyclist, who was aged in her late 40s, was struck by a car near Skibbereen in Co Cork at around 1pm on Sunday.
The driver of the car, a woman in her late 50s, was uninjured in the fatal collision on the N71 in the townland of Aghills.
Earlier on Sunday, a male pedestrian, also aged in his 40s, died after being hit by a car in Co Wicklow.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at Larragh just after 2am.
The driver of car involved in the incident in Co Wicklow, a woman in her 20s, was not injured in the crash on the R755.