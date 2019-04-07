English Football League 'disappointed and angered' by alleged racist abuse towards several players this weekend

Derby midfielder Duane Holmes (left) and Wigan's Nathan Byrne suffered racial abuse at weekend fixtures. Credit: PA

The English Football League is "saddened, disappointed and angered" by instances of alleged racist abuse towards several players this weekend. Brentford said they "utterly condemn discrimination" after a season-ticket holder was arrested following a claim of abuse by Derby midfielder Duane Holmes, while Wigan have reported a sickening message sent to wing-back Nathan Byrne on social media to the police. Northampton have also revealed that several of their first-team squad were allegedly abused ahead of their game at Notts County as they went on a pre-match walk from the team hotel before the Sky Bet League Two game at Meadow Lane. The EFL said in a statement: "The EFL was saddened, disappointed and angered to hear of further reports of alleged racism following the conclusion of some matches on Saturday afternoon. "It was exceptionally disappointing that this happened as clubs up and down the country were raising awareness of such issues as part of Kick it Out's Week of Action.

Raheem Sterling has been a victim of racial abuse. Credit: PA

"We remain fully committed to continuing to work alongside The FA and Premier League as well as other relevant parties to ensure that football provides a welcoming environment for supporters attending matches and those participating in them. "We cannot, and will not, accept this type of behaviour inside our stadiums, as we know our clubs won't." Holmes, 24, was substituted in the 74th minute against Brentford, with the incident occurring nine minutes after the Bees' third equaliser in the 3-3 draw at Griffin Park. A statement on the Brentford website read: "Brentford Football Club can confirm that a season-ticket holder was arrested following today's game against Derby County. "The man in question has been accused of committing a racially-aggravated public order offence in the later stages of today's game. He was identified at the time, removed from the ground and subsequently arrested."

"The club utterly condemns discrimination of any kind. It is abhorrent and has no place in society and we are determined to drive it out of Griffin Park." Metropolitan Police confirmed in a tweet that a man was in custody and an investigation was ongoing. Wigan's Byrne posted a screenshot on his Twitter account of a sickening message he received following the Latics' 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate. In a statement, Wigan said: "Wigan Athletic Football Club are angered by racist abuse received on the personal Twitter account of one of our players, Nathan Byrne, on Saturday afternoon. "We have reported the incident to the police and will work with the relevant authorities to assist them with their investigations. "There is no place for discrimination in society and social media is not an exception to those rules. We find this behaviour abhorrent."

Derby Manager Frank Lampard condemned the abuse. Credit: PA