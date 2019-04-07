Fundraising page flooded with support after Wembley tweet

A BT Sport presenter sparked a surge of donations to a father raising cash in memory of his daughter after spotting the appeal on the back of a jumper at a football match. Host Jake Humphrey was watching the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday when he spotted a man wearing a brown hoodie with a GoFundMe appeal for Nine4Norah printed on his back. In a series of tweets the presenter said he researched the appeal and said he unexpectedly found himself “shedding a little tear” in the middle of the match between Wolves and Watford.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The appeal was set up by Ross Coniam who is attempting nine challenges this year to raise cash for charities in memory of his daughter Norah who died hours after being born. After Mr Humphrey posted a link to the fundraising site on Twitter the appeal was flooded with donations, smashing its £6,000 target and reaching more than £8,600 by Sunday night. Mr Humphrey said: “Today, whilst watching the game from our presenting position, I was drawn to a spectator with a message on his back. “I did a bit of research, and unexpectedly found myself shedding a little tear in the middle of an FA Cup semi-final! “I’ve worked out who the gentleman was, and why he was wearing the top. “I thought I’d share the above photos, but more importantly, this link to his GoFundMe page. “We’ve never met, but his daughter lived for mere hours, and in 2019, he will strive to achieve great things in her name. “So, wherever you are reading this, if you’re lucky enough to have kids…go cuddle them. “And to you, Ross…I hope this helps somewhat with your efforts, I’m really sorry for your loss, and wish you so much love and luck with the remaining challenges.” The Nine4Norah fundraising page was set up in December and before Mr Humphrey’s tweet it had raised £3,058 from 87 donors.

TV presenter Jake Humphrey poses for a photo next to the FA Cup Credit: Nick Potts/PA