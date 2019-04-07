The Inheritance, Company and Come from Away scoop four gongs each at Olivier Awards

Kyle Soller with the Best Actor award and Patsy Ferran with the Best Actress award. Credit: PA

The Inheritance, an ambitious two-part epic dealing with the impact of the Aids epidemic, has scooped four awards at the Olivier Awards. Kyle Soller, was named best actor at the annual theatre awards in London for his role in the six-hour plus play, beating competition from heavyweight British talents Sir Ian McKellen and David Suchet. Told across two parts, The Inheritance rifts off Howard's End, updating EM Forter's tale to tell the struggles of the gay community in New York.

Charlie Cox (left) and Tom Hiddleston on the red carpet. Credit: PA

Along with Soller's gong for best actor, the play won best new play, best lighting and best director. The play's writer Matthew Lopez has said the play's reception and awards was the "culmination of a journey" that began with him "equating being gay with dying" when he was younger. He added: "It took years to accept who I was and claim my place in the world."

Sharon D Clarke with the Best Actress in a Musical award. Credit: PA

Company also claimed four awards at the Royal Albert Hall ceremony, as did the musical Come From Away. Summer And Smoke picked up two awards, with the play's star Patsy Ferran beating competition from the likes of Gillian Anderson to be named best actress. Kobna Holdbrook-Smith was named best actor in a musical for his work as Ike Turner in Tina. Sharon D. Clarke won the award for best actress in a musical for her work Caroline, Or Change. The Laurence Olivier Awards celebrate the best of London theatre and West End shows.

Broadchurch actor Jonathan Bailey with the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. Credit: PA