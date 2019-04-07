- ITV Report
Amber Rudd tipped to back Boris Johnson for Tory leadership in bid to bridge party’s Brexit divide
Amber Rudd is reportedly poised to back Boris Johnson in a leadership bid as Tories jostle for position to succeed Theresa May.
The so-called Bamber - Boris and Amber - plan would see the Work and Pensions Secretary back Mr Johnson for the leadership in the hope that her influence would mean other MPs from the Remain wing of the party would follow.
Speculation about possible leadership contenders has heightened since Mrs May signalled she would leave office early if she could get a Brexit deal through.
The difficulties she has faced in achieving that and her decision to hold talks with Jeremy Corbyn have increased the pressure on her to stand down.
During the referendum battle, Ms Rudd said Mr Johnson was “the life and soul of the party but he’s not the man you want driving you home at the end of the evening”.
The Mail On Sunday and Sunday Times both reported on the potential “Bamber” tie-up, but said Ms Rudd had also considered the possibility of alliances with Michael Gove or Jeremy Hunt.
Former education secretary Justine Greening indicated to ITV News she might stand if the field of candidates did not include another centrist.
She told ITV News’ Acting Prime Minister podcast: “I’d consider it … I don’t know when the leadership contest will happen but for me it’s always been a vehicle for changing Britain for the better, simple as that.” Andrea Leadsom, who stood for the leadership in 2016, did not rule out another campaign.
“I will be thinking about that when the time comes, but for now I’m supporting the Prime Minister to get Brexit through,” she told BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.
Asked what she had learned from the 2016 experience, the Commons Leader said it was “be prepared”, adding that Leave campaigners had not been ready when David Cameron’s resigned.
Treasury Chief Secretary Liz Truss, another potential leadership contender, said the Conservative Party needed to “reinvent” itself.
She said she was “not thinking about” the leadership: “I’m talking about ideas”.
On BBC Radio 5 Live’s Pienaar’s Politics she said 2019 “should be a year where the Conservative Party really says ‘what are we about, what does the future look like’?”.