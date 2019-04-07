UK Weather Forecast: Cloudy and damp in the northeast. Drier and brighter elsewhere.

Today:Bright and sunny in sheltered western areas. Elsewhere a cloudy start with some patchy rain and drizzle. Eastern coasts staying damp and murky, brightening up elsewhere with some sharp showers developing in southeastern England. Warm in sunshine, chilly where cloudy.

Tonight:Low cloud and hill fog for many. Clear spells in the far west, southwest and later Scotland where a little frost is expected. Occasional rain across central/southern England and Wales.

Monday:Mostly dry and bright, best of the sunshine in the north and west. Dull, cloudy over northeast England. Cloudier over Wales and southern England with showery rain. Warm in sunshine.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Drier and more settled in the north with a greater chance of sunshine, though colder than of late. More showery in the south, some heavy at first. Becoming cooler.