UK Weather Forecast: Risk of thundery showers continuing across southern and western parts on Monday.

Tonight: Low cloud and hill fog for many. Clear spells in the far west, southwest and later Scotland where a little frost is expected. Occasional rain across central/southern England and Wales.

Monday: Mostly dry and bright, best of the sunshine in the north and west. Dull, cloudy over northeast England. Cloudier over Wales and southern England with showery rain. Warm in sunshine.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Drier and more settled in the north with a greater chance of sunshine, though colder than of late. More showery in the south, some heavy at first. Becoming cooler.