Actress Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

US actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Court documents made public on Monday show Huffman and 12 other prominent parents will plead guilty in the scheme.

She was accused of paying 15,000 dollars (£11,000) to have a proctor boost her older daughter’s test score.

Huffman was among 50 people charged in what authorities have described as the biggest college admissions scam prosecuted by the Justice Department.