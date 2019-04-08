Airport planned to be largest in the world opens in Istanbul

Turkey has opened what officials say will one day be the largest airport in the world.

Istanbul Airport, which is still under construction, saw its first domestic flight land on Saturday afternoon followed by its premiere international arrival a few hours later.

The multi-million dollar project was first announced six years ago and has been built to replace the city's aging Ataturk hub.

It is thought to have cost in excess of $12 billion (£9 billion) to construct. The airport's building has been mired by delays, despite the short time frame since the first ground was broken, it has opened behind schedule.