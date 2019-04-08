Bid to extend Brexit process clears House of Lords

A Bill to extend the Brexit process has cleared the Lords despite fierce criticism from some Tories.

Peers gave the European Union (Withdrawal) (No 5) Bill an unopposed third reading after just 10 minutes of debate.

The Bill, placing a legal requirement on the Prime Minister to seek an extension to Article 50 to prevent a no-deal, now goes back to the Commons.

If MPs back changes made to the legislation in the Upper House during committee stage it stands ready to become law.

Promoted by Labour's Yvette Cooper in the Commons, the Bill squeaked through the elected House by just one vote last week.

It ran into trouble in the Lords last Thursday when opponents tried to block the measure being forced through in just one day.