Boy charged with murder over motorcyclist death

A boy has been charged with murder over an incident that left a motorcyclist dead.

The male rider died at the scene after colliding with a parked van in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol on Friday evening.

Avon and Somerset Police said they had charged a 15-year-boy with murder and causing a danger to road users.

The teenager will appear in court on Monday, the force said.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Fulford Road at 5.45pm.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead.

Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place, police said.

Detectives were continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.