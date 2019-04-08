Brexit: Will Britain be leaving the EU on Friday?

Britain is due to leave the European Union on Friday if an extension is not granted. But how will events this week decide what happens? Monday April 8 Talks could resume between Labour and the Government on Monday afternoon as they seek to find a way through the Brexit deadlock. Meanwhile, peers are expected to pass Yvette Cooper’s backbench Bill forcing the Prime Minister to request a Brexit extension rather than leave the EU with no deal.

Tuesday April 9 Theresa May will head to Berlin and Paris for last-minute talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. She is expected to set out the rationale behind her request for a delay to the date of Brexit from April 12 to June 30. The trip appears to make it unlikely that any compromise Brexit deal thrashed out with Labour will be put before MPs ahead of the summit. Wednesday April 10 The Prime Minister will head to Brussels on Wednesday afternoon for an emergency meeting of the European Council. She will ask the leaders of the 27 remaining EU nations to grant her an extension to Article 50 until June 30, without which the UK will leave with no-deal on Friday.

Article 50 extension: Key dates Credit: PA Graphics