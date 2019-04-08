British woman faces jail in Dubai over Facebook post, campaigners say

A British woman is facing two years in jail in Dubai for allegedly using disparaging language about her ex-husband’s new wife on Facebook, campaigners have claimed.

Laleh Shahravesh, 55, of Richmond, south west London, was arrested together with her teenage daughter at Dubai airport in March and now faces up to two years in jail and a fine of £50,000 for two Facebook posts she made while living in the UK in 2016, according to the Detained In Dubai campaign group.

They had been visiting Dubai for her ex-husband’s funeral after he died from a heart attack on March 3, campaigners say.

Her 14-year-old daughter was later allowed to fly home alone and is staying with relatives.