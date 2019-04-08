Chance of thunder in the south but it's sunny in the north

Early low cloud will break up leaving many parts of the UK fine and dry, although low cloud will tend to linger across the coast of northeast England.

Wales, the Midlands, southeast England and parts of East Anglia will also remain on the cloudy side with some showery outbreaks of rain, which are likely to turn heavy and possibly thundery throughout the afternoon.

The best of the sunshine during the afternoon will be across western Scotland, northern England and eastern Northern Ireland.

The maximum temperature is expected to stand at 19 Celsius (66F).