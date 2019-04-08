Construction sector growing in Ireland amid boost for house-building

Ireland’s construction sector continues to grow, though the rate of expansion eased last month, figures have indicated.

The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index, a benchmarked measure for assessing economic activity, also recorded a surging rate of job creation in March.

The PMI found that house building was the fastest growing area within the wider construction sector.

Readings below 50 on the index indicate a drop in activity, readings above 50 indicate growth.

The higher the reading the faster the growth rate.

Simon Barry, chief economist at Ulster Bank Republic of Ireland, noted that the headline index figure for the industry in March, which recorded a slowing growth rate, came on the back of a strong February.

“Irish construction firms continue to experience rapid growth in their activity levels, according to the latest results of the PMI survey,” he said.

“A decline in the headline PMI index, from 60.5 to 55.9, indicates that the pace of expansion did ease back in March.