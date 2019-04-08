Debenhams headed for administration as Mike Ashley’s rescue bid rejected

For now, the 165 Debenhams department stores would trade as normal. Credit: PA

Debenhams is in deep trouble and sits on the brink of insolvency. Over the last month there has been an almighty and increasingly bitter dust up about what should happen to it. A dust-up between Mike Ashley - whose retail group, Sports Direct, is Debenhams' biggest shareholder - and the company’s lenders - among them, Silver Point Capital, a US hedge fund. On Friday night, Ashley offered to underwrite an attempt to raise £150 million from Debenhams' shareholders in the form of a rights issue on the condition was installed as chief executive.

ITV News' Business Editor Joel Hills analyses how serious Debenhams' rejection is to the latest rescue offer from Mike Ashley's Sports Direct

The board of Debenhams spent the weekend discussing with lenders whether to accept the proposal. In the end, finding common ground between the two sides has proved impossible because trust has broken down completely. In the last few weeks Mike Ashley has made repeated attempts to oust the board of Debenhams. He publicly accused the company’s directors of "incompetence" and being "deceitful" and suggested they were colluding with lenders to destroy shareholders value.

Sports Direct issued a statement on Sunday evening accusing the board of Debenhams and its advisers of a "sustained programme of falsehood". The statement called for trading in the company’s shares to be suspended and for two board members - Terry Duddy and David Adams - to take lie-detector tests. On Monday afternoon the board formally rejected Ashley’s offer. It looks like game over. For Mike Ashley, at least. The expectation now is that Debenhams will be put into some form of pre-packaged administration. The company looks set to file a petition at the High Court, as soon as Tuesday morning.

The Sports Direct owner also bought House of Fraser. Credit: PA