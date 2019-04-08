Home Office sorry for Windrush data blunder in compensation scheme

Just four days after announcing its intention to "right the wrongs" done to Windrush victims, the Government has apologised after a data blunder in its compensation scheme.

An “administrative error” meant that emails sent to anyone who wanted to know about the launch of the scheme included email addresses of other recipients.

Five batches of emails, each with 100 recipients, were affected.

No other personal data was included.

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes disclosed the error in a written statement to the House of Commons.

She said: “Regrettably, in promoting the scheme via email to interested parties, an administrative error was made which has meant data protection requirements have not been met, for which the Home Office apologises unreservedly.”

Ms Nokes added that a recall was commenced as soon as the problem had been identified.