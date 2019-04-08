Peppa Pig movie-goers left in tears when horror trailers play before screening

The horror trailers were shown ahead of a Peppa Pig film. Credit: Channel 5

A cinema chain has apologised after horror film trailers were played before a showing of the children’s film Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun. Youngsters were left in tears after adverts for psychological horror Ma and scary superhero movie Brightburn were shown at the Empire Cinema in Ipswich, the BBC reported. The trailer for Ma includes dead bodies and a man being struck by a car, and Brightburn has violence and a child in a scary mask.

A spokesman for the cinema chain apologised and said it was investigating how the “inappropriate” trailers were screened. BBC journalist Charlie Jones had taken her two-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son to see Peppa Pig for their first cinema trip. The 34-year-old said she tried to cover her daughter’s eyes when the trailers came on but that she had been “really subdued” since the experience and asked about the mask in one of the trailers.

