Inquiry into Clutha pub helicopter crash set to open

The fatal accident inquiry into a police helicopter crash which claimed 10 lives will open on Monday. The pilot, two crew members and seven customers in the Clutha bar in Glasgow were killed when the Police Scotland helicopter crashed on to the roof of the building on November 29 2013. A minute’s silence will be held in memory of those who died after Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull makes his opening remarks at the inquiry, which is taking place in a temporary court at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Personal statements about some of those who died will also be read out in tribute to them.

The wreckage of the helicopter was lifted clear following the crash Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Statements will be read on behalf of customers Gary Arthur, Robert Jenkins, Samuel McGhee and Colin Gibson, while John McGarrigle’s son is expected to provide one and Mark O’Prey’s family are still considering the matter. There will be no personal statements on behalf of pilot David Traill or crew members Tony Collins and Kirsty Nelis, while relatives of Joe Cusker have not indicated whether they wish to give one. The sheriff has said that families can provide a statement at any point before the end of the inquiry if they so wish. The purpose of the Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) is to determine the cause of the deaths, establish whether they could have been prevented, and enable the sheriff to make recommendations which could prevent fatalities in similar circumstances.

The inquiry will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA