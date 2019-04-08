Internet regulation plans not enough, says Labour’s Tom Watson

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has criticised the Government’s plans to introduce a regulator that will aim to make tech companies more responsible for harmful content online, warning that it fails to address concerns about how social networks handle user data. The MP for West Bromwich East has previously spoken out strongly about Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, calling him an “arrogant corporate elite” and a “coward” for failing to answer questions from a select committee in the UK. The proposals set out in the long-awaited white paper will take too long to put into action, Mr Watson argues, and also do nothing to tackle “dark digital advertising campaigners” which many fear have used social networks to meddle in elections.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been heavily criticised by Tom Watson Credit: Niall Carson/PA

“The public and politicians of all parties agree these platforms must be made to take responsibility for the harms, hate speech and fake news they host,” he said in response to the proposals. “The concern with these plans is that they could take years to implement. “We need action immediately to protect children and others vulnerable to harm. “These plans also seem to stop short of tackling the overriding data monopolies causing this market failure and do nothing to protect our democracy from dark digital advertising campaigners and fake news. “This is a start but it’s a long way from truly reclaiming the web and routing out online harms.”

