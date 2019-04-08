- ITV Report
Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu neck and neck in Israel election
Video report by ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine
The people of Israel have not experienced such a neck and neck election campaign for years.
On Tuesday they have to decide on whether to give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a record breaking fifth term in office.
But this time he has a rival, who is also strong on security, Benny Gantz - a former army chief of staff and champion of cleaner politics.
Mr Netanyahu has led right-wing governments in Israel for a decade but a vital part of his re-election campaign sits 10,000 miles away - in Washington.
President Donald Trump has backed Mr Netanyahu and their relationship is clearly shown on the billboards across Israel.
The US president rewarded Mr Netanyahu by moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, and more recently he also recognised the Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967.
Many support Mr Netanyahu because of his stance on security but those who oppose him often see him as a bigot who's thrived on division.
But he is facing a big problem - Israel's attorney general is poised to bring corruption charges against him.
Anshel Pfeffer, who has written Mr Netanyahu's biography, 'Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu', has followed him closely and believes he is a worried man.
"For the first time he's not just fighting for his political survival, he is fighting for his own freedom as a person," he said.
Palestinian activist, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi said the election is based on "who can be more hard-lined, more brutal and more right-wing ... more ruthless when it comes to the Palestinians."
"It's very clear that the whole terrain of the political discourse in this run has shifted to the extreme right, to the racist right," she added.
The spectrum of possibilities facing Mr Nethanyahu after this election range from becoming Israel's longest-reigning prime minister to going to jail.