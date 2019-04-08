Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu neck and neck in Israel election

The people of Israel have not experienced such a neck and neck election campaign for years.

On Tuesday they have to decide on whether to give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a record breaking fifth term in office.

But this time he has a rival, who is also strong on security, Benny Gantz - a former army chief of staff and champion of cleaner politics.

Mr Netanyahu has led right-wing governments in Israel for a decade but a vital part of his re-election campaign sits 10,000 miles away - in Washington.

President Donald Trump has backed Mr Netanyahu and their relationship is clearly shown on the billboards across Israel.