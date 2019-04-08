Jack Shepherd apologises but says victim’s actions ‘led to speedboat accident’

Speaking from prison in Tbilisi, Shepherd said Ms Brown’s actions “led to the fatal accident”.

Awaiting extradition from Georgia, Shepherd said he agreed that he bears “some of the moral responsibility” for the 24-year-old’s death, but rejected the charge that he is to blame.

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has said he “absolutely, unreservedly” apologises for the role he played in Charlotte Brown’s death – but insisted he is not solely responsible for the Thames tragedy.

“I can understand why her family apportion the entire blame on me. But the reality is not quite so simple,” he told The Sun.

“Absolutely, unreservedly, I apologise for the role I played, and undeniably I did play a part.

“(Ms Brown’s family) have my sincere sympathies and condolences and I understand why they apportion the blame as they do.”

Shepherd, who is reportedly due to be flown back to Britain under police guard on Wednesday, said there were “a number of factors” that led to the accident.

The pair were on a champagne-fuelled first date when they went for a late-night speedboat ride down the Thames in December 2015.

The 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte struck a submerged log near Wandsworth Bridge and overturned, throwing Ms Brown to her death in the icy water.

Shepherd told the paper that it was a joint decision for the pair to go out on the boat and it was Ms Brown’s desire to drive it.

Shepherd admitted it was his decision to permit her to take the controls, although conceded that he could have given her more instruction.

He said: “But it was ultimately Charlotte’s action to accelerate in the manner that she did, even though I failed to prevent her.”

Shepherd also said there were “matters of luck or fate” involved and highlighted that they did not see the log.