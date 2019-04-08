Jeremy Corbyn offers gardening tips to US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Jeremy Corby has offered green-fingered advice on social media. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has offered gardening tips to US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a green-fingered Twitter exchange. The Labour Party leader, who has his own allotment, urged the Democrat congresswoman to get her “hands dirty” in response to a post on the social media platform. Ms Ocasio-Cortez had asked for “sage” advice from her social media followers on how best to tend to a community garden plot.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Corbyn replied on Sunday: “For a new plot, first see what is already growing! “Then go for some flowers and plants that attract bees and thus improve pollination for everyone – lavender or comfrey good for bees. “Best way to be healthy is to get your hands dirty – in the soil!” Ms Ocasio-Cortez, 29, who is the youngest woman ever elected to US congress, had announced to her social media followers she would be tending to the community plot for the next few months.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked her social media followers for tips on tending a community garden. Credit: Seth Wenig/AP