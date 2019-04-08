Leo Varadkar to meet Michel Barnier ahead of Brexit summit

Michel Barnier will hold talks with Leo Varadkar in Ireland later ahead of this week’s crunch summit in Brussels.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator will discuss the latest developments with the Taoiseach in Dublin on Monday afternoon.

Mr Barnier will also meet deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney and finance minister Paschal Donohue.

The engagements at Government Buildings in the city come prior to the meeting of the EU27 on Wednesday when European leaders will discuss Theresa May’s request for a further Brexit extension.

At the weekend, Mr Varadkar said his own preference was for a longer extension than the June 30 date proposed by the UK.