Two injured in London shooting

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Leyton. Credit: Twitter/@999London

Two men have been shot and injured in London. The pair - who are both in their 20s - were shot in Francis Road, Leyton just before 7pm on Sunday night. Neither of the victim's injuries are reported to be life-threatening.

A police cordon was set up in Francis Road. Credit: Twitter/@999London

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said they were called to the scene after "reports that gunshots had been heard. "Upon arrival, officers found two male victims in their 20s who appeared to have gunshot wounds. "Both were taken to a London hospital for treatment.

A taped-off part of the road on Sunday night. Credit: Twitter/@999London