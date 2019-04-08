Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling: I want to defeat racism on the pitch

Raheem Sterling says the best response to suffering racism on the pitch is to win the match.

The Manchester City forward has become a public figurehead in recent months to raise awareness of discrimination in the sport but feels his actions will not lead to change.

Walking off the pitch when subjected to abuse has been suggested as an answer to players suffering discrimination during matches but Sterling feels the best course of action is to defeat the opposition.

He said: "I wouldn't personally agree with it [walking off], to win the game would hurt them even more, they're only trying to get you down.

"If you walk off they win, to score or win would be better."

Sterling has brought the issue of racism in football to the forefront this season but he feels he cannot solve the problems.

The England international was speaking after a weekend where more cases of alleged racism have been reported. Players from Wigan, Derby and Northampton were allegedly abused in recent days.

Sterling said: "I don't think I can make a difference. It's something that happened before I was born and before my parents were born.

"As much as I can do is raise awareness."

Sterling and his teammates were subjected to alleged racist abuse during England's recent European Championship qualifier in Montenegro.

Colleague Danny Rose said last week that he "can't wait to see the back" of football because of the lack of action on fans' racism.