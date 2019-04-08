New cashless coffee shop in Dublin may be first of its kind in Ireland

A new Dublin coffee shop may be the first in Ireland where customers cannot pay with cash. Bear Market Coffee, in George Street, is completely cash-free, which owners Ruth and Stephen Deasy say means staff can concentrate on providing better customer service. Ruth said cutting out the cash means less stress for baristas.

Stephen and Ruth’s Bear Market Coffee shop may be the first in Ireland where customers cannot pay with cash Credit: PA

“We do get times where everyone comes in together, with 20 or 30 people in the queue,” Ruth said. “We’ve found that the person on the till is quite stressed trying to sort out change, so they’re not really engaging or explaining different cakes that we have because they’re under pressure to get down the line. “With contactless, the customer just taps their card, so they can spend more time talking to staff or explaining what they want, and everything can be done really efficiently.”

