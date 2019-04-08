New technique to spy on cell eating habits could aid cancer diagnosis

Scientists have created new imaging technology to visualise what cells eat, which could aid the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer.

Edinburgh University researchers developed chemical probes which light up when they attach to specific molecules cells eat, such as glucose.

The team then set up an experiment using transparent fish embryos which enabled them to observe cell eating habits.

They used microscopes to watch cells consuming glucose inside see-through live zebrafish embryos.

Researchers then found the technique also worked with human cells growing in the lab.

The team believe the new technology could help detect tiny changes in cells’ eating habits inside the body, enabling diseases to be spotted sooner.