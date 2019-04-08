NHS should provide wheelchairs on short-term basis, say Scottish Labour

People with temporary mobility problems could be provided with a wheelchair for short-term use under proposed new legislation. The NHS does not currently have a duty to provide short-term wheelchairs to anyone with a mobility problem expected to last for less than six months. Criteria to access NHS wheelchair services states the mobility need must be permanent. A freedom of information request by Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie found only one NHS wheelchair provider in Scotland was prepared to provide one on a short-term basis – and only in specific circumstances. There is no set criteria for how wheelchairs are provided in the short-term.

Jackie Baillie has launched a Member’s Bill on the proposed new legislation Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Ms Baillie suggested that as a result, the provision of short-term wheelchairs is varied, inconsistent and often dependent on an individual’s own knowledge. She is launching a public consultation later on Monday into her Member’s Bill to introduce the new legislation. “Our mobility is something that we often take for granted,” Ms Baillie said. “Being mobile enables us to enjoy our freedom and autonomy, to go out to work, to get about our local community and to visit friends. “Not being able to get about is very restrictive, it can be isolating and often leaves a person with impaired mobility wholly dependent on others. “However, there is no duty on the NHS, or any other public body, to provide short-term wheelchairs to anyone with a mobility problem that is expected to last for less than six months.” She added: “It means that a patient well enough to be discharged from hospital but with a mobility problem that would require access to a wheelchair for a short period of time simply wouldn’t get one. “This leaves patients either privately buying a wheelchair or relying on a charity providing one.”

