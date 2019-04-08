Police ‘cyber kiosks’ should be delayed over legal snag, MSPs recommend

The rollout of technology allowing police to gather data from digital devices without using a password should be delayed, MSPs have said. Last year, Police Scotland purchased 41 “cyber kiosks” – laptop-sized machines that are able to bypass encryption on devices such as mobile phones so personal data can be read quickly. It was intended the machines would start being deployed to police stations across Scotland from autumn last year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Police have so far been unable to use them due to a lack of clarity about the legal basis for them. The Justice Sub-Committee on Policing at the Scottish Parliament has been scrutinising the proposed use of the devices since last May. In a report published on Monday, MSPs recommended the scheme should be paused until greater clarity on the legal framework for their use is provided. The report was also critical of both the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) for a lack of effective scrutiny and oversight and Police Scotland for not following best-practice prior to using the devices on a trial basis before deciding to roll out their use across Scotland. The committee found that during trials, police in Edinburgh and Stirling searched the mobile phones of suspects, witnesses and victims without undertaking the required governance, scrutiny and impact assessments. Members of the public whose phones were seized and searched were also not made aware their phones were to be searched using cyber kiosks as part of a trial. They were also not told about the implications of the search and were not provided with the option of giving their consent.

John Finnie says any future trials must be carried out to a higher standard Credit: Danny Lawson/PA