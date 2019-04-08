Sinn Fein leaders to meet Jeremy Corbyn and Karen Bradley in Brexit talks

Sinn Fein leaders are due to hold Brexit talks with Jeremy Corbyn later on a day of meetings in London.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald and vice-president Michelle O’Neill are also set for discussions with Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.

They will also meet a number of SNP MPs at Westminster.

On Sunday, Mrs McDonald said she would tell the Labour leader that Irish interests must be protected whatever the outcome of his Brexit negotiations with Prime Minister Theresa May.