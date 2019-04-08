Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd to be brought back to the Old Bailey

Jack Shepherd is expected to come back to the Old Bailey after 10 months on the run. Credit: AP

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is expected to be brought before the Old Bailey on Thursday, after 10 months on the run. The 31-year-old skipped bail last summer and was found guilty of the manslaughter of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown in his absence. He is expected to be escorted by Metropolitan Police officers on a flight back from Georgia - where he turned himself into the authorities earlier this year - to the UK on Wednesday. Shepherd will then be brought before an Old Bailey judge before he starts his six-year prison sentence. The web designer last appeared at the court in November 2017 when he denied Ms Brown’s manslaughter.

Charlotte Brown was thrown from a speedboat into the River Thames during a first date. Credit: PA

It emerged at the start of his trial last June that he would not attend court but was in regular contact with his defence team who carried on without him. The jury was not told he had failed to attend in breach of his bail, rather that he was simply not in the dock, to avoid them being unfairly influenced by his absence. The court had heard how Shepherd and Ms Brown had been on a Champagne-fuelled first date when they went for a late-night speedboat ride down the Thames in December 2015. The 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte, which had a series of defects, was speeding when it was thought to have struck a submerged log near Wandsworth Bridge and overturned, throwing Ms Brown to her death in the water. Shepherd, who had been plucked from the chilly water, was found guilty in his absence and sentenced to six years’ imprisonment by Judge Richard Marks QC.

The speedboat owned by Jack Shepherd had a series of serious defects, jurors were told. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA