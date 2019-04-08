Summer heatwave helps butterflies bounce back from poor years

UK butterflies bounced back last year after a string of poor years as the country basked in a summer heatwave, conservationists have said. More than two thirds of UK species were seen in higher numbers than in 2017, the annual UK butterfly monitoring scheme reveals. Two of the rarest butterflies, the large blue and the black hairstreak recorded their best year since records began in 1976, as they benefited from warm and sunny weather when they were flying in the early summer.

Black hairstreak butterflies had a record year in 2018 Credit: Iain H Leach/Butterfly Conservation/PA

Large blue butterfly numbers were up 58% on 2017 levels and black hairstreaks rose more than 900%. Brown argus and speckled wood butterflies also thrived, recording their third best year on record, while it was a good year for the common white butterfly species after a run of below-average seasons. Large whites, small whites and green-veined whites all saw numbers increase year-on-year due to warm and sunny weather from April to the end of July. But despite the upturn on the previous few years, 2018 was still only an average year for UK butterflies, and two thirds of species remain in a state of decline over the long term, the experts said.

Garden favourite the red admiral saw numbers plummet 75% in 2018 Credit: Tim Meling/Butterfly Conservation/PA

The hot spring and summer weather did not suit some grassland butterflies, with the drought conditions drying out caterpillar food plants. Gatekeepers, small skippers and Essex skippers all saw their numbers fall compared to 2017. And conservationists said it was a surprisingly poor year for some garden favourites, with small tortoisehells down 38% compared to the previous year and peacock butterflies down 25%. Red admirals numbers crashed 75% from a good year in 2017. But there was better news for the threatened Duke of Burgundy, which saw numbers rise 65%. The species has been the subject of intensive conservation efforts in recent years, and the butterfly’s population has stabilised over the last 10 years in the face of significant long-term declines.

The threatened Duke of Burgundy has seen numbers stabilise in the past decade Credit: Iain H Leach/Butterfly Conservation/PA