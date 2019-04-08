- ITV Report
Technical glitch leads to iconic London tower displaying error message
A computer error has led to an iconic London landmark displaying an error message on a screen normally reserved for advertising.
The BT Tower, which cuts through London's skyline at 189 metres tall, displayed the black and white error message over the weekend.
The message read: "Choose operating system to start or press TAB to select a tool: (Use arrow keys to highlight your choice and then press ENTER)".
BT confirmed to ITV News the issue had been fixed and the tower is "working normally."
In a statement, it said: "A technical issue caused the infoband on the BT Tower to display an error message which has now been fixed."
When the tower was first built, it was designated an official secret and did not appear on Ordnance Survey maps until after it was officially revealed in 1993 in the Houses of Parliament by MP Kate Hoey.
The information screen at the top has previously been used to celebrate the birth of new members of the Royal family, countdown the London 2012 Olympics and congratulate Harry and Meghan on their engagement.