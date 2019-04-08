UK National Forecast: Warm and dry for the north today, but risk of thunderstorms in the south.

Today: Low cloud will tend to linger across the coast of northeast England. Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop though across parts of Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia.

Tonight: Showers, still possibly thundery, become more widespread across Wales, the Midlands and southeast England, before moving southwards into the rest of southern UK. Mainly dry with clear spells elsewhere.

Tuesday: Rather cloudy with rain, heavy at times, in the far south of the UK. Elsewhere, largely fine and dry, although breezier and tending to feel a little cooler than Monday.