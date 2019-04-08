US pulls some troops from Libya as warring faction marches on Tripoli

The United States has temporarily withdrawn some of its forces from Libya due to “security conditions on the ground”, a top military official has said. The move comes as a Libyan commander’s forces advanced toward the capital of Tripoli and clashed with rival militias.

A small contingent of American troops has been in Libya in recent years, helping local forces combat Islamic State and al Qaida militants, as well as protecting diplomatic facilities. “The security realities on the ground in Libya are growing increasingly complex and unpredictable,” said Marine Corps General Thomas Waldhauser, the head of US Africa Command.

A US amphibious hovercraft departs with evacuees from Janzur Credit: Mohammed Omar Aburas/AP

“Even with an adjustment of the force, we will continue to remain agile in support of existing US strategy.” He did not provide details on the number of US troops that have been withdrawn or how many remain in the country. Footage circulating online showed two apparent US Navy transport craft manoeuvring off a beach in Janzur, east of Tripoli, sending up plumes of spray as American forces were ferried from the shore. India also evacuated a small contingent of peacekeepers. The Indian foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, said the country’s 15 central reserve police force peacekeepers were evacuated on Saturday from Tripoli because the “situation in Libya has suddenly worsened” and fighting has moved into the capital city.

A US amphibious hovercraft Credit: Mohammed Omar Aburas/AP

The self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, launched a surprise offensive against the capital last week, a move that could potentially drag the country back into civil war. Libya has been gripped by unrest since the 2011 uprising that overthrew and killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi. In recent years, the country has been governed by rival authorities in the east and in Tripoli, in the west, each backed by various armed groups. Fayez Sarraj, head of government in Tripoli, accused Mr Hifter of “betraying” him. “We have extended our hands towards peace, but after the aggression that has taken place on the part of forces belonging to Hifter and his declaration of war against our cities and our capital … he will find nothing but strength and firmness,” Mr Sarraj said Saturday in televised comments. Mr Sarraj and Mr Hifter held talks in Abu Dhabi in late February, their first confirmed meeting since November 2018, when they agreed that national elections were necessary, according to the UN. Mr Hifter is seeking to capture the capital and seize military control of the whole country before UN-sponsored talks due to start next week that were designed to set a time frame for possible elections in the oil-rich country. The UN envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, said the UN is determined to hold the planned conference. Fighting was under way Sunday at the international airport, some 15 miles from central Tripoli, after Mr Hifter claimed to have seized the area.

US forces in Libya Credit: Mohammed Omar Aburas/AP