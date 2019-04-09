13 officers need hospital treatment after violence at young offenders’ facility

More than a dozen prison officers were taken to hospital during a rash of violence at a youth jail. Some 20 staff at Feltham Young Offenders Institution (YOI) were injured in separate incidents over the weekend, the Prison Service said. The perpetrators will face adjudication hearings over the next few days and could face prosecution by police. The head of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) said the violence was “unacceptable” and it would push for prosecutions.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: “A completely unacceptable series of assaults on staff at Feltham over the weekend led to 20 officers receiving injuries – with 13 needing hospital treatment. “Our sympathies are with those hard-working and committed staff, who deserve to be able to carry out their jobs without facing this kind of behaviour. “We will never tolerate violence against our staff and will push for the strongest possible punishment, which could lead to them spending more time behind bars.” It is understood the injured officers have since been discharged from hospital. Mark Fairhurst, national chairman of the POA, tweeted: “The violence against staff at HMP Feltham over the weekend is not acceptable. “Replace the term ‘children’ with ‘violent young criminal’ and you more accurately describe what @POAUnion members in the juvenile estate face. “We will support staff and push for prosecutions.”

