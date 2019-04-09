Breaking up is hard to do: New divorce laws explained

Divorce laws are being overhauled in the biggest shake-up for half a century. Here is all you need to know about the proposed changes: Ending the blame game Under new laws, divorcing couples will no longer have to blame each other for the breakdown of their marriage in court. Currently in England and Wales, unless someone can prove there was adultery, unreasonable behaviour or desertion, the only way to obtain a divorce without their spouse’s agreement is to live apart for five years. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said this forces spouses wanting a divorce to submit evidence of a partner’s wrongdoing or years of separation. They have to do this even when the decision to split is mutual.

New process Spouses will be able to submit a “statement of irretrievable breakdown” to apply for divorce under the new laws. There will also be the option for a joint application for divorce. Irretrievable breakdown of a marriage will remain as the sole ground for divorce. No more contested divorces While accounting for under 2% of the approximately 120,000 divorces triggered each year, the ability of a husband or wife to contest proceedings is being scrapped. The MoJ said the practice is known to be misused by abusers to continue coercive and controlling behaviour. Ministers also said that it takes both spouses to save a marriage, so allowing one to contest a divorce is of no use.

A consultation also found the current system was potentially working against any prospect of couples reconciling Credit: Rui Vieira/PA