Will the Brexit delay be a year?

As everyone already knows, the EU's president Donald Tusk is making the case for a long "flexible" Brexit postponement of no more than a year - but with the UK able to leave earlier if all legal and political conditions for Brexit are met earlier.

But, as you know, I do not believe that is what EU leaders will ultimately grant the UK, unless the prime minister outlines a different strategy than trying to persuade the Labour party and/or significant numbers of Labour MPs to back the Withdrawal Agreement via modification of the Political Declaration.

Because if the whole of her strategy is cross-party talks, then EU leaders will legitimately query why anything more than a short number of months of delay is necessary.