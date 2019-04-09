Brexit: Here are the key events this week

Britain is due to leave the European Union on Friday if an extension is not granted.

But how will events this week decide what happens?

– Tuesday April 9

Theresa May will head to Berlin and Paris for talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister is expected to set out the rationale behind her request for a delay to the date of Brexit from April 12 to June 30.

The trip appears to make it unlikely that any compromise Brexit deal thrashed out with Labour will be put before MPs ahead of a crunch EU summit on Wednesday.

However, talks between the Government and Labour will continue.

And the Commons is to debate a Government motion setting June 30 as the requested Article 50 extension date.

The move means that MPs could seek to change the date of the requested extension via amendments.