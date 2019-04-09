Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater charged with drink-driving

The 29-year-old was released on unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Stockport Magistrates' Court on May 13.

Cheshire Police said the former Leicester player, who won three England caps, was arrested shortly after 12.30am.

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink-driving following a car crash in the early hours of Monday morning.

A police spokesman said the player was arrested "following a one-vehicle incident" in Ashley Road, Mere.

One person, thought to be Drinkwater, and two women were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Sun said Drinkwater crashed his Range Rover after attending a chav-themed charity party.

A source told the paper: "It was a really nasty crash."

A female passenger whom the player met that night was reportedly also in the car at the time.

Drinkwater moved from Leicester City to Chelsea for £35m, but he has struggled to hold down a place at the west London outfit.

He has not featured under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri or played a competitive game for 13 months.