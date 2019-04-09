Debenhams placed into administration after Mike Ashley deal rejected

Debenhams has been placed into administration. Credit: PA

Lenders have seized control of Debenhams after the company was placed into administration. The move wipes out the stake held by Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley in the business, and those of all other shareholders. It follows Mr Ashley's successive bids to take over the business were rejected. An emergency shareholder meeting in which he was to seek his appointment to the board and attempt to oust most other directors, has now been cancelled. The company's debts will now be reduced and it will be able to continue trading as normal, ahead of a wider restructuring which will see around 50 stores closed. The pension plans of its staff are protected, Debenhams said.

The company's chairman, Terry Duddy, said: "It is disappointing to reach a conclusion that will result in no value for our equity holders. "However, this transaction will allow Debenhams to continue trading as normal; access the funding we need; and proceed with executing our turnaround plans, whilst deleveraging the group's balance sheet. "We remain focused on protecting as many stores and jobs as possible, consistent with establishing a sustainable store portfolio in line with our previous guidance."

Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley has made increasingly higher offers to buy the business. Credit: PA