Estranged wife of German tycoon tells divorce court judge she can't find a hairdresser in England

Clarissa Pierburg leaves the Royal Courts of Justice. Credit: NIck Ansell/PA

The estranged wife of a wealthy German businessman has told a divorce court judge how she cannot find a “very good hairdresser” in England despite moving to London nearly two years ago. Clarissa Pierburg said she still sometimes visited a hairdresser nearly 300 miles away in Dusseldorf, Germany. She outlined her problem to Mr Justice Moor after being embroiled in a dispute with Jurgen Pierburg following the breakdown of their 35-year marriage. Mr and Mrs Pierburg are fighting about where they should divorce. Mr Justice Moor is overseeing a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London and is expected to finish analysing evidence and legal argument later this week.

German businessman Jurgen Pierburg. Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

He has heard that both Mr and Mrs Pierburg are German and had lived in Switzerland. Mrs Pierburg, who is in her 60s, says she now lives in London and wants to divorce in England. Mr Pierburg, who is in his 70s, wants to divorce in Germany. The judge has heard that the marriage broke down after Mr Pierburg admitted having an affair in late 2016. He was told that the Pierburgs had lived in a chateau about an hour from Geneva. Mrs Pierburg said, when living in Switzerland, she had been in the habit of flying to Dusseldorf to get her hair done.

The Royal Courts of Justice. Credit: John Stillwell/PA