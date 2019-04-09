Fulham fan sues after California bans Come On You Whites-themed number plate

A Fulham fan claims in a lawsuit that the California Department of Motor Vehicles violated his first amendment rights by rejecting a personalised licence plate he said would celebrate his favourite team, but which the DMV said might be deemed offensive.

The US federal suit filed on Tuesday says Jon Kotler applied for a plate that would read COY-W.

That is an abbreviation of Come On You Whites, a slogan used by fans of Fulham Football Club.